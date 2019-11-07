NLA TBPO T20 CRICKET WEEKEND FIXTURES

The National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will continue with another five matches at the Dauphine Playing Field, this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, at 1:00, Gomea Bombers will take on Coreas Distribution, and at 3:00, Country Meet Town Out-AH Trouble will face Hard Hitters.

On Sunday morning, at 10:00, Fairbairn United Spartans will clash with One Team, then in the afternoon, at 12:30, Dr. Thomas Injectors will do battle with Bruce Law Chambers Smashers, and 3:00, Fairbairn United Spartans will play against Gairy Construction Simple Boys.







