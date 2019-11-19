MENS DAY TODAY

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is joining the global community in observing International Men’s Day today.

The day is being observed under the theme “Making a Difference for Men and Boys” and local activities are being spearheaded by the Gender Affairs Division within the Ministry of National Mobilization.

Coordinator of the Gender Affairs Division, LaFleur Quammie, said the day’s observance is an occasion to celebrate the achievements and contributions of men and boys to the society.

Miss Quammie said the division will be hosting a Men’s Symposium at the Methodist Church Hall at five this afternoon on the theme “Men and Masculinity Shattering the Social Expectations of a Man and Success”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related