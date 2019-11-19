Forty-Four children who were born prematurely were recognized by the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital {MCMH} on Sunday.

The Recognition and Graduation Ceremony formed part of the unit’s activities to commemorate World Prematurity Day under the theme “Born Too Soon: Providing the Right Care, at the Right Time, in the Right Place.”

Head of Pediatrics at MCMH, Dr. Rosemary Boyle in her remarks stressed the importance of raising awareness about the challenges faced by children born preterm and their families.

One year old Kyrell Soleyn, was named valedictorian. Soleyn was born at twenty-eight weeks and weighed 831grams. He is the smallest baby to be born here in the last five years.

Sunday’s ceremony was held under the theme: Celebrating the gift of life: Little feet, big fighters.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related