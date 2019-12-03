SION HILL NETBALL RESULTS

Star Girls (2) defeated Sion Hill Juniors 22-19 to win the Division (2) Title of the C & R Enterprises Sion Hill Netball Knock-Out Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Harmony Investment beat VINCY Liberators 50-30 in the 1st Division semi-final of the C & R Enterprises Knock-Out Championship.

This afternoon, at 5:45, Dutch Lady Clinchers will meet Star Girls (1) in the 2nd Division (1) Knock-Out semi-final at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field. The Championship is scheduled to close on Sunday.







