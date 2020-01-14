SVG CARIFORUM

Regional delegates will be gathering here this week for the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Caribbean Forum of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (Cariforum).

The event is set to take place on Friday January 17th from 9 a.m., at the Beachcombers Hotel, Conference Room.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines assumed its role of Chair of CARIFORUM for one year, effective July 1, 2019, until June 30, 2020.

During the period of Chairmanship, it is expected that this country will host two Ministerial meetings and senior official meetings on various schematic areas.

The Chairmanship role rotates annually in alphabetical order between the CARIFORUM member states. CARIFORUM was established to manage and co-ordinate relations between the Caribbean states which are signatory to the Lomé (New Cotonou) Convention.







