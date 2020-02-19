CGM SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS

Black Sand Swim Squad (BSSS) won the CGM Gallagher Swimming Championships for the fourth consecutive year, when the 2020 5-day Event ended at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center at Ratho Mill, last Sunday.

The 37-member Black Sands Swim Squad dominated the Championships winning 202 medals including 97 Gold, 56 Silver and 49 Bronze as most of the swimmers achieved their personal best times in the events.

Kione Deshong won 5 gold medals, 3 silver medals and a bronze medal in the 8 Years and Under Category to emerge the Overall Champion and take the Sprint Challenge Trophy.



Eltonique Leonard was overall Champion in the Girls 9-10 age group after winning 11 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

Jamie Joachim was outstanding in the Girls 11-12 age group. She won gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze to be the overall champion in her age group. Joachim also broke the 100-metres freestyle National record previously held by Mya De Freitas.

The leading swimmer in the Boys 11-12 age group was Brandon George who won 15 gold medals to become the overall champion, and winner of the Sprint Challenge in the 9-12 years age category.



Mya De Freitas put in record-breaking performances in two events in the Girls 13-14 age group. She broke 1500-metres freestyle record as well as the 100-metres freestyle record. She won 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze which earned her overall Champions Trophy and the Sprint Challenge in her age group.

Eltonique Leonard dominated the Boys 13-14 age group by winning 11 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze and the Champions Trophy.

Other Clubs from St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados and Grenada took part in the event.







