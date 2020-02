In Group “A” of the Coreas Distribution/ COMSPORT/XTREME FM Top Belair Progressive Organisation 9-a-side Football Championship, Crown Construction Warriors outplayed Coreas Ovaltine FC, winning 6-2 at the Dauphine Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

This afternoon at 4:30, Conquering Lions Masters will play against Edward Conliffe Wolves FC at the same venue.







