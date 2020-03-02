NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL SATURDAY RESULTS

In Group “B” of the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship, Vintage Gold Masters and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters played to a one all draw at Victoria Park on Saturday night.

Ken Burgin netted for Vintage Gold Masters, and Albert Morris converted for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters.

Also in Group “B”, Barrouallie Masters and South Leeward Masters drew 1-1. Munroe Douglas scored for Barrouallie Masters, while Ruel Williams netted for South Leeward Masters.

Defending champions, Sion Hill Masters won by default over Greggs Masters in Group “A”.

The Championship will continue tomorrow evening at 6:00, when Beachfront North Leeward Masters face COMPUTEC VINCY Masters, then at 7:00, Barrouallie Masters will clash with South Leeward Masters in Group “B” matches. At 8:00, Largo Height Masters will play against Layou Masters in a Group “A” encounter.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related