BCB TURNED DOWN CRICKETERS TRAINING REQUEST

Citing safety concerns, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has turned down a request from leading cricketers in the country to resume personal training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur Rahim was one of the few cricketers who approached the Bangladesh Cricket Board to start practice but was denied permission by the board as they are yet to complete disinfecting their facilities.

BCB Chief Executive Officer, NIZA-MUD-DIN Chowdhury said Mushfiqur Rahim communicated with them, he wanted to begin personal training, but they told him that this is not yet a safe time to do so, he should train at home. Training is important, but players’ safety is more important to them.

Bangladesh Cricket Board began its activities on a limited scale after the government lifted the lockdown in the country from 31st May. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken 746 lives and infected over 55,000 so far in Bangladesh.

On 22nd May, the International Cricket Council published a set of guidelines for resumption of cricket.

BCB chief physician, DE-BAS-HISH Chowdhury said the BCB is also preparing plans following the ICC guidelines and won’t take long to implement it, but there they had to await directives from the government.







