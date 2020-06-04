Entrepreneurs above the age of 40 are encouraged to apply for the PRYME-Plus program

The Chairman of the Steering Committee for the PRYME Program,

Anthony Regisford, is encouraging entrepreneurs above the age of forty to come forward and apply for grants from the Government’s PRYME-Plus program.

PRYME-Plus is an extension of the Government’s Promoting Youth Micro-Enterprises or PRYME Program, which provides grant funding to young entrepreneurs.

The programmes are being implemented by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED).

Mr. Regisford encouraged applicants from the Creative and Cultural Industries to apply for grants under the Program.







