NEMO is fully prepared for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is now in a state of heightened readiness, to address issues which may arise during the Hurricane Season.

He gave this assurance, during his address to the nation on Monday, to mark the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially runs from June 1st to November 30th.

The Prime Minister said NEMO continues to work tirelessly to address Disaster Management in a proactive manner, and is ready to provide support to Vincentians in all emergency situations.







