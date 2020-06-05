CWI JOINED RACISM IN US

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has joined a number of international sport stakeholders calling for equality and justice following the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States of America.

The CWI statement said: “Cricket West Indies (CWI) stands together with the millions around the world in the battle against racism and the fight for equality and justice. We were all horrified as we witnessed the treatment and consequent death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd.

“We join our cricketers, other cricket stakeholders, all sportsmen, sportswomen and sports administrators, in speaking out against all forms of racism and inequality.”







