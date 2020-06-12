VINLEC donates to the salvation army

The Salvation Army has received a donation of $2,383.00 from the St. Vincent Electricity Services VINLEC.

The donation, which is expected to assist the Salvation Army with its work with the needy, was made possible with funds collected from the VINLEC Choir members and staff.

On receiving the donation at a brief ceremony on Monday Captain Ernest Gachelin of the Salvation Army expressed gratitude to VINLEC for the gift, noting that it will help immensely with the work of the organization.

Meanwhile VINLEC Choir Member Louisa James said the response from VINLEC came after an appeal by the Salvation Army for support during the COVID- 19 pandemic. She also commended the Salvation Army for their work over the years.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related