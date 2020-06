Healthcare workers in Peru have been protesting against a lack of personal protective equipment for COVID-19.

According to Al Jazeera News, Peru has one of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in South America.

The government has rushed to test more than 200,000 people, build makeshift hospitals and fly doctors around the country, but many say it is still not doing enough to protect front-line workers.







