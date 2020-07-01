BARBADOS CRICKET PRESIDENT RILEY SAID CWI SHOULD FIRE SIMMONS

The President of the Barbados Cricket Association has called for the “immediate removal” of Phil Simmons as head coach of West Indies Senior Men’s Cricket Team.

Conde’ Riley, who is also on the board of directors of Cricket West Indies (CWI), has described Simmons’ decision to attend a family funeral as “inconsiderate and reckless” and claimed it has “endangered the lives” of the rest of the touring party.

Simmons, who is based in the UK, was allowed to leave the West Indies training base to attend the funeral of his father-in-law at the end of last week. As a consequence, he was obliged to go into quarantine in the team hotel upon his return.

Nine members of West Indies’ 14-man Test squad are from Barbados, as well as four of the squad’s 11 reserve players.

Three further players, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Darren Bravo opted out of selection prior to the series due to their concerns about the pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related