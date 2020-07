The Government is looking at alternative options to provide regional transport for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other Caribbean Countries.

This has become necessary following news that Regional Airline LIAT will be liquidated.

Speaking on Radio this week, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he has had discussions with two Indigenous Airlines.

Dr. Gonsalves said some private sector entities have expressed interest in the area of air transport.







