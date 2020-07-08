AIA says it’s working towards the gradual commencement of full operations

The Argyle International Airport, AIA says it is working towards the gradual commencement of full operations.

And the management of the Airport says the AIA welcomes the resumption of American Airlines weekly service out of Miami from this Saturday July 11.

A release from the AIA says it also welcomes One Caribbean’s scheduled flights from Sunday July 12, serving Grenada, St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Guyana and Tortola.

The AIA says there will also be shared and private charters from SVG Air, serving the Grenadines and neighbouring islands, as well as chartered flights by Mustique Airways. It said further information on other scheduled flights will be released when confirmed.

In keeping with the COVID-19 safety measures outlined by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the AIA is asking the public to adhere to its precautionary guidelines for the protection of staff and passengers at all airports throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The guidelines require all that persons entering airport terminal buildings must wear a mask or face covering. Persons are also being advised to say goodbye to friends and family outside the Terminal Building, to avoid crowding the Departure Check-in Lounge, and to ensure that they practice social distancing.

The AIA’S precautionary guidelines also require that persons regularly and thoroughly sanitize their hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash hands with soap and water. Members of the public are also being asked to welcome passengers curb-side, so as to refrain from crowding the Arrivals Lounge.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related