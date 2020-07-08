ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL RESULTS

Chelsea further strengthened their position in the English Premier League’s Football top four with a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, in an entertaining encounter at Selhurst Park in London yesterday.

Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Graham netted a goal each for Chelsea, while Wilfried Zaha converted a stunning long-range strike and Christian Benteke scored a rare goal for Crystal Palace.

Chelsea’s win means that they move above Leicester City into third place in the table, five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.



Also yesterday, Danny Welbeck scored the winner with a spectacular overhead kick as Watford came from behind to beat Norwich City 2-1 and move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Jamie Vardy’s late equalizer gave Leicester City a vital point to keep their Champions League hopes on track, and end Arsenal’s recent winning streak, as the match ended in a one all draw.







