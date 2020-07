Tottenham Hot Spur Football midfielder, Eric Dier has been given a four-match ban and fined £40,000 for climbing over seats to confront a fan after a match in March.

The incident happened after Tottenham HotSpurs were knocked out of the FA Cup at their home Stadium in London by Norwich City.

The ban rules the 26-year-old out of all but one of Tottenham Hot Spurs remaining Premier League fixtures.







