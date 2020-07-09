Director of the Energy Unit, Ellsworth Dacon is refuting claims that the National Geothermal Project has failed.

Speaking on Radio last night, Mr. Dacon said the Technical Team involved in the project, is looking at several options to address the problems that are being encountered.

According to the Energy Director, the Geothermal Plant is facing some challenges, as the three wells drilled for the project is not showing the level of stimulation as expected.

He assured that the Team is examining all options to ensure the project is successful.

Mr. Dacon said discussions are being held with several officials to decide on what is the most suitable option for the project.







