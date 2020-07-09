The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be employing additional Registered Nurses as part of efforts to improve the country’s capacity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his weekly discussion program aired on NBC Radio yesterday.

Dr. Gonsalves said the move is intended to boost the number for health professionals on the ground to better manage the pandemic.

Dr. Gonsalves said efforts will also be made to improve the human resource capacity of the laboratory.







