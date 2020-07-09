Several Government Departments and other Agencies have been showcasing their products and services at the Virtual Crime Prevention Exhibition, which is being hosted by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The Exhibition which began on Monday is featuring the Ministry of National Mobilization; the Sexual Offences Unit, Anti Trafficking in Humans Unit, the Narcotics Unit, the Coast Guard and Criminal Investigations Unit, among others.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Superintendent of Police and Head of the Criminal Investigation Department, Clauston Francis, emphasized the importance of Crime prevention in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







