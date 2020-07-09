Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the government will continue to implement measures aimed at minimizing the potential for further spread of Covid 19.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves said emphasis will be placed on the government’s Protocol for Managed Conduct of Mass Gatherings and Amplified Music.

The Prime Minister said this is increasingly necessary given the expected influx of persons as a result of the reopening of borders throughout the region.

Dr. Gonsalves said organizers of mass gatherings will be required to observe several protocols to ensure the safety of patrons.







