The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will officially launch its ‘Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring System’ project later this month.

The project involves the installation of CCTV cameras in Kingstown and the equipping of participating buses with electronic devices which would transmit certain information to specialized bus stops.

The project is being funded by the Government of Taiwan under the Systems and Technology Cooperation agreement and the International Cooperation and Development Fund.

Speaking at a news conference this morning, Commissioner of Police Collin John, said the initiative will go a long way in improving the capacity of the police force.

And, Commissioner John is encouraging persons to visit the crime prevention exhibition currently being held outside the central police station in Kingstown.







