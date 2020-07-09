ST LUCIA TEN/10 BLAST AVERAGES

Kimani Melius of Gros Islet Cannon Blasters topped the batting in the inaugural St Lucia Ten/10 Cricket Blast which ended at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet yesterday and was won by South Castries Lions, whose Johnson Charles was second in the batting statistics.

Melius scored a total of 333 runs off 150 balls in the 9 matches after being twice not out. His highest score was 100 not out.

Charles, with 310 runs in his 9 matches and a highest score of 108 not out, was closest to Melius. Charles’ runs were scored off 140 balls and he had a highest score of 108 not out.

Tarryck Gabriel was third in the batting. He totaled 243 runs off 146 balls with a highest score of 84 not out.

South Castries Lions dominated the bowling statistics. Medium pacer, Kester Charlemagne took 12 wickets for 109 runs from his 17-overs for an average of 9.08. Off-spinner, Tarrick Edward was second with 11 for 117 from 18-overs at an average of 10.64, and off-spinner, Alex Antoine captured 11 for 120 for an average of 10.91.







