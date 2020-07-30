Sion Hill Lighting Committee in collaboration with Lazarus Foundation presents ” A Taste of Africa”

Children from across St.Vincent and the Grenadines will be educated about their African Identify during an activity which will be staged in Sion Hill this Saturday August 1st, to observe Emancipation Day.

The Special Program dubbed “A Taste of Africa” will be jointly hosted by Sion Hill Lighting Committee and the Lazarus Foundation.

Acting Chairperson of Sion hill Lighting Committee, Ideshia Jackson, highlighted that while Emancipation Day activities across the country have dwindled in the past their aim is to reinvigorate the African pride in all people of African Descent.

Miss Jackson said they will be providing books based on the African History to children who attend the event as they aim to instill the African pride in everyone from the young children up to the elders.

She said they will also be presenting a special prize of books to the family dressed in African outfits.

The Taste of Africa program will feature indigenous African and Vincentian dishes and other forms of African Culture and there will also be addresses to celebrate Emancipation Day.

Organizers say they are putting measures in place to ensure the safety of everyone attending the event, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

