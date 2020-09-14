England defeated Australia by 24 runs in the 2nd One Day International Cricket match at the Emirates Old Trafford Ground in Manchester, England yesterday to level the 3-match series 1-1.

It was one of England’s greatest comebacks in One Day cricket.

The scores: England 231 for 9 off 50-overs; (captain Eoin Morgan 42, Joe Root 39, Tom Curran 37, Adil Rashid 35 not out; Adam Zampa 3 for 36, Mitchell Starc 2 for 38).

Australia 207 off 48.4-overs; captain, Aaron Finch 73, Marnus Labuschagne (LA-BU-SHANE 48), Alex Carey 36; Chris Woakes 3 for 32, Joffra Archer 3 for 34, Sam Curran 3 for 35).

The 3rd and final match will be played on Wednesday at the same Ground.







