Results for this past weekend CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships

North Leeward Predators, and JeBelles won opening matches in the CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships on Saturday at the Grammar School Playing Field.

In the Women’s Championship, North Leeward Predators defeated Je Belles 1-nil through a goal scored by Areka Hooper.

JeBelles beat Largo Height 4-1 in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division.

The goals were scored by Mitchon John, Kennuel Samuel, Joemaul Baptiste and Jomari Jack.

And, JeBelles defeated Transport and Works 4-nil in the Under-19 Firms Division.

Kamol Griffith and Jaheim Charles both scored two goals each.

In yesterday matches, a goal each by Steven Pierre and Kareem Davis gave System Three a 2-nil victory over Blossom in the Under-16 Championship.

In the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Women’s Championship, System Three beat Chelsea 2-nil. Kitanna Richards and Ariel Delpesche were the goal scorers.

A-DARE and Volcanoes played to a goalless draw in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Championship.

In the Under-19 Firms Division, two goals by Reece Jack gave Coreas Distribution a 2-nil victory over Argyle International Airport.

Today at 4.45 p. m., Bonadies will meet C. W. S. A in the Under-19 Firms Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

