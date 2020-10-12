Blossom Unlimited outplayed Je Belles FC beating them 5-0 in the Under-17 Division of the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Football League at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field, yesterday.

Glenside Ball Blazers defeated Sharpes FC 2-1 in a Group 2 match of the Senior Division Championship.

On Saturday, System 3 hammered Hope International 13-nil in the Under-17, and Toni Store Jugglers beat Sion Hill 2-nil in Group 1.

At 4:30 today, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters will play against Volcanoes in Group 1 at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.







