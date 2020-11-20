Greater attention is being paid to vulnerable persons living with HIV and AIDS

The Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) has devised a program which will ensure greater attention is paid to the most vulnerable people living with HIV and AIDS.

So says Director of PANCAP, Dr. Rosmond Adams, who was speaking during an interview with NBC News. He says the COVID19 pandemic continues to reshape HIV Services in the Caribbean.

Dr. Adams says PANCAP has also been encouraging national HIV programs across the region to implement innovative programs such as HIV self-testing.

