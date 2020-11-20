Prime Minister Dr. The Honorable Ralph Gonsalves says Small Island Developing States like St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been continually impacted by events such as global warming.

The Prime Minster was speaking at the 60th session of the Caribbean Meteorological Council which opened virtually yesterday under theme “Better Service for Societal Needs”.

Dr. Gonslaves says Special and differential programs are needed for the region which should be made a priority when approaching these issues.

The two day virtual session which is being chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to wrap up today.

It is focusing on enhancing the capability of the Caribbean Meteorological Organization Member States to deliver authoritative, accessible, user oriented services.

