ENGLAND INTRA-SQUAD CRICKET RESULTS

England Test captain Joe Root made 77 in as many balls as Jos Buttler’s Team beat Team Eoin Morgan’s by 50 runs in a 40-over intra-squad Cricket match at Newlands Cape Town on Saturday on their tour of South Africa.

Root, left out for the three-match Twenty/20 series starting on Friday, struck seven fours and a six and shared 103 with Sam Billings, who hit 52.

Buttler’s team were bowled out in the final over for 255 off 39.1-overs, as Tom Curran (4 for 25) claimed his fourth wicket.

In reply, Morgan’s team hit two sixes before he was caught behind for 20 off fast bowler, Chris Jordan in the 15th over.

After two sixes in 55 from 41 balls from number seven Chris Woakes, Lewis Gregory settled the match with two wickets in the 36th-over, leaving Team Morgan 205 all out with 25 balls unused.

The final scores: Team Buttler 255 off 39.1-overs, Team Morgan 205 off 35.5-overs.







