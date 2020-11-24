Taiwan has donated monetary funds towards the Capacity Building Project for the Prevention and Control of Diabetes in SVG

The Republic of China, Taiwan on Monday, November16th, 2020 handed over a cheque in the amount of 212-thousand US dollars to the Ministry of Health, as part of the Capacity Building Project for the Prevention and Control of Diabetes in SVG.

The funds will be used to purchase HbA1c and lipid testing supplies for the Cobas B analysers located at Chateaubelair Health Centre, Buccament Polyclinic, Levi Latham Polyclinic, Stubbs polyclinic and Port Elizabeth Health Centre.

This will increase the Ministry’s capacity to provide testing services for HbA1c and lipids within 15 minutes at five health facilities.

This will make it more convenient for clients who need these tests results to monitor their cardiovascular risk, to diagnose pre-diabetes and to control their diabetes.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

