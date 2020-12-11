The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is currently holding its Annual Christmas Crime Prevention Exhibition outside the Central Police Station in Kingstown today.

The exhibition is being organized by the Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) with the theme: Securing citizens and visitors through innovative policing.

In an interview with NBC News, Chairman of the Crime Prevention Unit, and Coordinator of today’s exhibition, Corporal Sehon Shoy said today’s program is aimed at sensitizing members of the public about the crimes that are prevalent at this time of the year.

He said the exhibition is also being held to outline ways in which citizens can secure and protect themselves from crime.

Corporal Shoy added that today’s program has been progressing very well despite the COVID19 Pandemic and members of the public have been supporting the activity and getting the relevant information about crime and how to stop it from occurring.







