Butchers, Slaughter Men and Farmers are reminded that all locally harvested food are to be inspected

The Public Health Department in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is reminding Butchers, Slaughter Men and Farmers that all locally harvested food from animals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines must be inspected and passed as fit for human consumption by the Public Health Department before being sold for human consumption.

In this regard, the Department further reminds all parties of the meat inspection process for the Christmas season. It said anti-mortem inspection or the examination of animals prior to slaughter must be conducted by an Environmental Health Officer.

Persons are advised to contact the Public Health Department or the district Environmental Health Officer to make such arrangements at least 72 hours before harvesting.

The Department said post-mortem inspection will be carried out immediately after harvesting food animals. This is to determine the wholesomeness of the meat for sale and for human consumption.

During the 2020 Christmas season, inspections will only be done between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. Additionally, Butchers, Slaughter Men and Farmers are asked to register their intention to the Environmental Health Officer by December 16

The public is reminded not to purchase and consume meat that has not been inspected and passed as “fit for human consumption” by the Department and to report any instances where meat is sold without certification. All meat inspection certificates must be displayed at the point of sale by the Butchers and Slaughter Men.







