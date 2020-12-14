NATIONAL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS

In the Men’s Premier Division of the National Football Club Championships, Guardian General Hope International and Layou FC played to 2-all draw last night at Victoria Park, in Kingstown.

Yesterday afternoon, BESCO Pastures and North Leeward Predators played to a 1-all draw. At the Campden Park Playing Field, Pride and Joy defeated QCESCO Titans 3-2, and SV United gained a 3-2 victory over Greggs FC at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

On Saturday, Volcanoes FC edged Bequia United 1-nil at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The Championships will continue on Wednesday evening with two Men’s First Division matches at Victoria Park. SV United will meet Volcanoes FC at 5:30, then Parkside Rollers will play against Pride and Joy at 7:30.







