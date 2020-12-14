SVG’s Newly appointed Senators have expressed their commitment towards the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Two of this country’s new Senators Ashelle Morgan and Keisal Peters say they are committed to working towards the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Ashelle Morgan and Junior Minister in the Ministry of Foreign affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters spoke about their new role on WE FM’s Issue at Hand Program yesterday,

Senator Morgan says she would like to see the establishment of a Youth Parliament here in SVG. Meanwhile, Senator Peters also agreed with the suggestion of having a Youth Parliament established here.







