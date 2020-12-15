Activities which encourage the practice of protocols to safeguard against Covid-19 will be part of this year’s Nine Morning’s festivities.

That is according to Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Management Committee, Orande Bomani Charles. Mr. Charles says prizes will be given for the most creative mask and for the community which best adheres to the Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile Vice-Chairman and Treasurer of the National Nine Mornings Management Committee, Lennox Bowman appealed to returning nationals to adhere to the protocols for quarantine, to ensure that St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to contain the spread of Covid-19.

This 2020 National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival will be held from tomorrow December 16th to the 24th, with the theme: Keeping the Christmas Spirit Alive







