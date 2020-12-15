The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority said it has implemented a number of initiatives this year to ensure the efficient clearing of barrels

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority said it has implemented a number of initiatives this year to ensure efficiency, in dealing with persons who are clearing barrels and other personal effects during the Duty-Free Concession period.

This assurance has come from Chief Operating Officer at the Port Authority, Carl James.

Mr. James said additional staff have been employed to assist with the influx of containers, and additional locations are now available for persons to clear their items. He also noted that the additional locations have served to reduce congestion, which is important, in light of the COVID-19 Safety protocols.







