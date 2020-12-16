“A COVID FREE CHRISTMAS” is the theme under which the Stubbs Nine Mornings Activities are being held this year.

The activities, spearheaded by the South East Development Inc. were officially launched last night.

Representative of South East Development Inc. Claire Harry says this year’s activities will be one with a difference.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Representative for the area Frederick Stephenson also addressed the launching ceremony last night, and called on the public to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.







