The village of Carriere will take on a festive look this Friday December 18th when the Carriere Nine Mornings Committee turns on the lights in that community.

The turning on of the lights will be done during a lighting ceremony which will take the form of a concert.

A release from the Carriere Nine Mornings Committee says the event will hear from guess speaker Pastor Ezra Cumberbatch of the Mesopotamia Kingdom Life Tabernacle. He will address the theme: Celebrating Christ our Fortress, in a pandemic Christmas.

It is also expected to hear from area representative the Parliamentary Representative, St. Clair Prince; a member of the National Nine Mornings Committee and other individuals.

There will be performances from churches in the area, Ragga Soca Artiste, Hance John, and the Rose Hall Boom Drummers, among others.

The Committee says there will be no Morning activities this Nine Mornings, however a few evening activities will take place.

On Sunday December 20th from 5 pm the committee will go house to house serenading and delivering care packages to the shut-inns in the area. On Monday, the 21st, there will be an evening of carols at 7, and everyone, individuals and groups are invited to participate. There will be giveaways for those who participate.

On Wednesday, December 23rd the committee will host a children’s party with support from Sagicor. The party will begin at 6 pm, with a special appearance by XS Steel orchestra and Hance John.

Both the evening of carols and the children’s party will take place at the usual Nine Mornings spot at Muriel Davis yard in Carriere.

Residents in Carriere and surrounding areas are invited to attend and are being encouraged to take necessary precautions and follow the recommended protocols as we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.







