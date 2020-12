MR NICHOLAS CASPER PHILLIPS better known as CHALKIE and SECKIE of Ratho Mill died on Friday December 11th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 19th at the Fellowship Baptist Church, Ratho Mill. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The Service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery. The Vans with Registration Numbers H 9274 and H 578 will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







