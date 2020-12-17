St.Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded Two new cases of COVID-19

There are now 18 active cases of Covid 19 here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after this country recorded two new case of the viral illness yesterday.

The Health Services Committee of the National Emergency Committee says one case, a non-national, arrived with a negative PCR test result from the USA on December 7, 2020, tested negative on both entry screening and day 5 testing, and then tested positive on day eight (8) of quarantine.

The other traveler arrived from the United Kingdom on December 12, 2020 with a negative PCR result and tested positive for COVID-19 on entry screening. The adult travelers were in mandatory quarantine and will be isolated until cleared by two negative tests. Contact tracing and testing have commenced.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded a total of one hundred (100) COVID-19 cases, eighty- two (82) of which have recovered. There are now eighteen (18) active COVID-19 cases, all imported from countries categorized as high risk.

Residents and guests are again reminded of the importance of complying strictly with the requirements of quarantine for the entire period, by all travelers, their families and friends. Persons in quarantine should not leave their homes unless authorized, nor should they entertain visitors or attend Nine Mornings festivities.

Residents of the Southern Grenadines are urged to refrain from traveling to Grenada and Carriacou at this time in view of the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation in these islands. Additionally all contact with persons from these islands should take place only after they have been cleared by the local health authorities.

All protocols and advisories including the use of facial coverings must be followed, to reduce the risk of the introduction and subsequent spread of new COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







