St.Vincent and the Grenadines has received regional offers of assistance in the event of an explosive eruption of La Soufriere.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received offers of assistance from countries in the region, to accommodate persons who may have to be evacuated, if there is an explosive eruption of La Soufriere.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he provided an update on radio, of the situation in relation to the ongoing monitoring of the volcano.

The Prime Minister presented a summary report on the situation to a virtual meeting of the Heads of Government of the OECS, held on Thursday December 31st, 2020. He said local accommodation would also be available for those who may need to re-locate in the event of an explosive eruption of La Soufriere.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

