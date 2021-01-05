The Hazard Alert level at La Soufriere Volcano remains at Orange, as the Volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory.

In its latest update on the monitoring process, the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, said persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

NEMO said the team from the Seismic Research Centre of the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, led by Vincentian Geologist Professor Richard Robertson, spent yesterday preparing, assembling and testing equipment to be installed at the Wallilabou Station today, in an effort to improve the Monitoring Network.

No aerial reconnaissance of La Soufriere was done yesterday, due to the heavy cloud cover.

Meanwhile, the Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes, briefed Opposition Members of Parliament yesterday on the current situation at La Soufriere.

NEMO will also meet with residents of Fancy, Owia and Point later today. The first meeting will be held at the Fancy Government School at 1:00 p.m., while residents of Owia and Point will meet at the Owia Government School from 4:00 p.m. Residents will be updated on the current situation at La Soufriere Volcano and conduct a review of the Community Volcano Emergency Plan.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.







