NEMO will be hosting community discussions across the country this week in relation to the activity at the La Soufriere Volcano

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is hosting community discussions across the country this week, to ensure that everyone is informed about the situation at La Soufriere Volcano.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes said the sensitization sessions are focusing mainly on actions to be taken, in the event of an explosive eruption of La Soufriere. She also said the community discussion sessions are very important, to enhance the planning process.

Today’s community discussions will take place in Fancy at 1:00pm , Owia at 4:00pm and also at Calliaqua.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

