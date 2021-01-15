The former West Indies captain, Floyd Reifer has been appointed as the head coach of the Under-19 Cricket team and will lead the “development of the squad” as they prepare for next year’s ICC Under-19 World Cup at home.

Reifer, who played six Tests, eight One Day Internationals and one Twenty/20 International, has also been the West Indies interim head coach during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. His other coaching stints have been the University of the West Indies Blackbirds, the Combined Campuses and Colleges, the West Indies Emerging Players, and the West Indies “A” Team.

Most recently, Reifer, who is a certified Level 3 coach served as West Indies’ batting coach during the team’s tour to England, and was the head coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League, where the team reached the semi-finals.

Reifer will take over from Graeme West, who led the team to the title at the 2016 Under-19 ICC World Cup. West will continue to be involved as a High Performance Manager.







