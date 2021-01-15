The St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College is set to host an information session detailing the UWI Mona Campus’ Bachelor of Science – Nursing programme offered through the College.

A release from the college said the event is set to take place on Monday 18th January 2021 at 6pm via Zoom, and will discuss the structure of the programme, detail its’ entry requirements, outline the application process, offer student insight and more.

Communications and Marketing Manager at the Community College, Tedra Kirby, highlighted the importance of the sessions, noting that they are pivotal in assisting prospective students in navigating their next academic step.

Miss Kirby said, once prospective students are equipped with the necessary knowledge, they would be better positioned to assess how well a programme aligns with their personal, professional and academic aspirations, as well as their ability to successfully pursue studies.

She said the College will be hosting these sessions more frequently, focusing on the various programmes across its four divisions with the hope of increasing the number of adequately-informed applicants.

The Community College is encouraging those who may have an interest in Nursing Education to register for the virtual event in advance by visiting www.zoom.us, selecting the “Join Meeting” option then entering the meeting code 815 4169 1590.

Questions regarding the event can be sent to college via [email protected].







