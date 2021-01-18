NEMO says it will continue to provide timely and accurate updates on the activities at La Soufriere volcano.

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, has given the assurance that it will continue to provide timely and accurate information to Vincentians on the activity at La Soufriere volcano.

The assurance came from Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

Miss Forbes was responding to concerns expressed by residents mainly on the leeward side of the island on Saturday night, about a glow in the area of the volcano. She stressed that there is currently NO ‘explosive’ eruption at La Soufrière volcano at this time. Neither has an evacuation order been given. She again reiterated that the team of scientists continue to monitor activities at the volcano and will advise NEMO accordingly of any changes.







