The 2021 National Cricket Championships here in St Vincent and the Grenadines have been postponed indefinitely because of the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, and the effusive” eruption of La Soufriere.

The Championships were scheduled to start last weekend, but were postponed to today.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association has now announced the indefinite postponement of the Championships until it receives the all-clear from the authorities.

The Association said it would continue to liaise with the authorities to finalise a timeframe for the start of the new season.







